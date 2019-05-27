ISSF World Cup: Saurabh Chaudhary wins Gold in 10m Air Pistol Event

Saurabh Chaudhary won the gold medal in 10m Air Pistol Event at the ISS Shooting World Cup in Munich on Monday. This is his second gold medal win this year after he had secured the Olympic quota in New Delhi earlier this year.

The 17-year-old had made it to the final of the men’s 10m air pistol final with former world No 1 Shahzar Rizvi. Indian have already won the maximum of two Olympic quotas in this event. In qualifying, Chaudhary finished second with a total score of 586 (25 inner 10s) while Rizvi qualified on sixth place with a score of 583 (24 inner 10s.)

Earlier, world number one Apurvi Chandela had bagged the women's 10m air rifle gold to get India's campaign off to a good start in the ISSF World Cup. Chandela had also won the 10m air rifle gold following a world record score of 252.9 in the final at the New Delhi World Cup.