As India fields a 43-member team—the highest at the event—hopes are high for a strong performance.

Indian shooting star Saurabh Chaudhary is ready to make his return to international competition after more than a year. The 21-year-old will be competing at the ISSF World Cup in Buenos Aires, marking a highly anticipated comeback for Indian shooting. Meanwhile, another Indian star, Manu Bhaker, is also making a strong return. After winning two medals at the Paris Olympics in 2024, Bhaker took time off from shooting. But her comeback has been seamless. In February, she dominated the selection trials, finishing first in the 25m sports pistol and second in the 10m air pistol.

Notably, Chaudhary had struggled with form in recent years, dropping to 203rd in rankings and failing to reach a national final for four years. However, his performance at the National Championships in January showed signs of a resurgence. Despite not winning a medal, he set a new qualification round National Record with a score of 591, proving that his skills were returning.

Chaudhary has fond memories of Buenos Aires, where he won gold at the 2018 Youth Olympics. That victory kicked off a golden phase in his career, which included an Asian Games gold and 12 World Cup medals, three of them individual golds. However, after years away from the international stage, he will now be looking to rebuild his career from scratch.

Joining him in the men’s air pistol event are Varun Tomar and Ravinder Singh, both hoping to make an impact.

As India fields a 43-member team—the highest at the event—hopes are high for a strong performance. Chaudhary’s return, in particular, adds an extra layer of excitement to the competition.