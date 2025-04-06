Sift Kaur Samra won her first individual ISSF World Cup gold in the women's 50m rifle 3-positions final.

Esha Singh won the silver medal, while India’s double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker finished sixth in the 25m pistol shooting event at the ISSF World Cup 2025 Buenos Aires on Saturday. The 20-year-old Bhaker lost the shoot-off to Germany’s Doreen Vennekamp after the fifth series to finish sixth. Moreover, Sift Kaur Samra produced a sensational come-from-behind performance to win her first individual ISSF World Cup gold in the women's 50m rifle 3-positions final. The 23-year-old Sift from Faridkot thus earned India its first gold of the season-opening World Cup stage event at the Tiro Federal Argentino de Buenos Aires shooting range late on Friday. Sift finished with 458.6 points at the end of the 45-shot final.

India now have three medals -- a gold, a silver and a bronze won earlier in the men's 3P by Chain Singh -- in the competition. Air Pistol Mixed Team world champion Esha tallied 35 in the women's 25m pistol final to finish behind China's Sun Yujie, who won gold with 38 hits after the 10th and final five-shot series. Sun's compatriot Feng Sixuan won bronze. Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, who also made the final, finished sixth eventually.

Indian shooters had to first qualify for the final-eight early on Saturday morning, and Manu, who was fourth overnight, returned a fine 294 in the second rapid-fire round to qualify in third spot, with a total of 585. The shooter who piped Manu to a third medal at the Paris Olympics, Hungarian Veronika Major, topped with 587.

(With inputs from PTI)

