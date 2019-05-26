ISSF Shooting World Cup 2019: Apurvi Chandela shoots gold in women’s 10m air rifle event at Munich

Indian shooter Apurvi Chandela won the gold medal the women's 10m air rifle event at the World Cup in Munich after shooting a total score of 251 in the final on Sunday. Wang Luyao (250.8) and Xu Hong (229.4), both from China finished second and third respectively.

India’s Elavenil Valarivan, however, failed to secure a podium finish after she scored just 208.3 in the women’s final.

Earlier in the qualifying rounds, Chandela and Valarivan had topped their respective groups with scores of 633 and 632.7.

This will be Chandela’s second gold medal in the 10m air rifle event at an ISSF World Cup. She previously won gold at the Delhi tournament earlier this year. She has also won silver in the same event during the 2015 Munich competition.

Last September, Chandela and Anjum Moudgil became the first Indian shooters to win quotas for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after they finished fourth and second respectively in the 10m air rifle event at the World Championships.