ISSF Junior World Cup: India win six medals on Day 2

India bagged six medals on Sunday, including 2 gold medals, to retain their top spot on the medal standings at the end of day two of the ISSF Junior World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Suhl, in Germany.

The Indian shooters have baged for four gold medals, five silvers and two bronze medals for a total of 11 medals in the competition in the past two days.

In the men's 50m Pistol event, Arjun Singh Cheema and Gaurav Rana grabbed first and second spot. While Cheema settled for the 2nd spot with 551, Rana scoring 553 after 60 shots, .

The deadly duo combined with Vijayveer Sidhu (547) secured the team gold in the event with a total score of 1651.

This was Sidhu's second gold medal in this competition, having already picked up a gold medal in the 25m Pistol team on day one.

On to the women's 50m Pistol, Priya Raghav secured a silver medal for India with a score of 535. Vibhuti Bhatia on the other hand won the bronze with an effort of 531.

The pair also claimed a team silver combining with Harshada Nithave (491) to log 1557.

Russia won the gold in the event.