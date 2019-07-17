ISSF Junior World Cup: India's Anish Bhanwala shoots gold in pistol event

India's Anish Bhanwala on Wednesday won a gold medal in 25m rapid fire pistol event to continue India's assergence in the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl.

Anish topped the qualification list with 584 and shot 29 in the final to certify a top finish on the podium in Germany.

There were two more Indians in the final as well -- Agneya Kaushik, who came sixth and Adarsh Singh, who finished fourth.

Russia's Egor Ismakov won a silver with 23 points, while Germany's Florian Peter grabbed a bronze with 19 points.

Team India's medal count far in the tournament is 18; eight golds, seven silvers and three bronze medals.