The Spanish tactician, known for his innovative approach to the game and vast experience in European football will begin his duties immediately.

Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters FC has quickly moved to secure a new head coach, announcing David Catala's appointment on Tuesday. The Spanish coach has signed a one-year contract, replacing interim head coach TG Purushothamman.

Catala, hailing from Spain, is well-known for his sharp tactics and extensive experience in European football. He’s set to dive right into his new role with the club.

Catala is a retired central defender who has made over 500 professional games in Spain and Cyprus. After retiring from football, he became a coach, working with AEK Larnaca, Apollon Limassol, NK Istra 1961, and CE Sabadell. Now, he is willing to offer his knowledge and vision to help Kerala Blasters FC achieve long-term success in Indian football.

"Joining Kerala Blasters FC is an incredible honour. This club has an unmatched passion, a city that breathes football, and a fanbase that turns every match into a spectacle. The expectations here are clear—this is a club that deserves success, and together, we will chase it with everything we have.

"Kaloor’s energy and the stature of this great club demand nothing less than excellence. I can’t wait to get started, and meet everyone at the club. Let’s go, Blasters!," said Catala in a statement issued by the club.

Despite having a relatively brief managerial career, Catala has already made a name for himself by clinching a trophy. He led Apollon Limassol to victory in the 2022-23 Cypriot Super Cup, where they triumphed over Omonia Nicosia in the final. Apollon secured their place in the final after winning the Cypriot First Division the season before. This victory marked the club’s fourth Super Cup title, putting them ahead of Omonia, who currently holds the record for the most Super Cup wins.

Catala has gained considerable experience leading teams in European competitions. In the 2022-23 season, he led Apollon Limassol through the UEFA Europa League qualifications, overcoming challenging opponents such as Olympiakos. They secured a fair 1-1 draw at home, but fell short in the final game, losing 4-2. After that, Apollon Limassol entered the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage, where they went up against teams like AZ Alkmaar from the Netherlands, SC Dnipro from Ukraine, and FC Vaduz from Switzerland. Although they narrowly missed out on qualifying for the knockout stages, they put up a strong fight, finishing just three points behind second-placed Dnipro, with Alkmaar leading the group.

Catala has also had the chance to play alongside some notable players, including former Bengaluru FC forward Toni Dovale and former FC Pune City midfielder Jonathan Vila during his time at Celta Vigo. He shared the dressing room with Spain forward Iago Aspas and former Premier League striker Michu.

Also read| Watch: Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals wish KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty with special dressing room tribute post thriller against LSG