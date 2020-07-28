ISL: Mumbai City FC agree to pay record ₹1.6 crore for FC Goa's Hugo Boumous during transfer window

The Indian Super League's (ISL) new season is months away and clubs are making sure to make the most of it and get the best players into their squad during the transfer window.

This time, Mumbai City FC have decided to spend big as they go after FC Goa star Hugo Boumous. It is reported that Mumbai City FC are willing to spend Rs. 1.6 crore - which is the entirety of his release clause - to sign the French-Moroccan football star.

About Hugo Boumous, he was arguably the best player in the Indian football competition last season. The attacking midfielder played a pivotal role in helping FC Goa clinch the title last term.

The 25-year-old midfielder netted 11 goals along with 10 assists for FC Goa last season. He was also the ultimate choice to win the Golden Ball.

This season, FC Goa will make its debut in the AFC Champions League, which is a first for any Indian club. However, Boumous will not be a part of it, courtesy of his move to Mumbai City.

Hugo Boumous took to social media to confirmed his move to Mumbai City this ISL. He wrote, “Dear Goa, I would like to announce that my journey with FC Goa is officially over. It has been a hard decision to make. I'm grateful to have represented the colours and the state of Goa across India. Thanks for all the love I received from the fans during the 2 years spent with you".

However, contrary to the official confirmation made by Hugo Boumous, FC Goa denied the claims of any agreement with Mumbai City.

The club, in an official statement, said that Hugo is still a contracted player with FC Goa. "There has been no agreement with any other club for the same," said the club.

FC Goa went on to claim that the club is distancing itself from any communication that may claim otherwise.