ISL: Kerala Blasters part ways with head coach Eelco Schattorie, Kibu Vicuna to take over

After heading the side for the 2019-20 season, Kerala Blasters FC's head coach Eelco Schattorie bids goodbye to the Indian Super League (ISL) club.

The club finished the last season at seventh place with just four wins in 18 matches."Kerala Blasters FC have parted ways with the Head Coach, Eelco Schattorie. We'd like to thank Eelco for his efforts and services during his tenure and wish him the best for the future," the club tweeted.

Earlier in January, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) disciplinary committee had suspended Schattorie.

The apex football body found him guilty of serious misconduct during an (ISL) match number 58 between ATK FC and Kerala Blasters FC on January 12 at Kolkata.

The club also announced that Kibu Vicuna will take over as Head Coach for the upcoming season!.

