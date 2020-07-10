ISL: ATK and Mohun Bagan to be known as ATK Mohun Bagan FC from next season

ATK and Mohun Bagan from now on will be known by the name of ATK Mohun Bagan FC, the club announced officially on Friday (July 10).

Back in June, The club was officially registered under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs as 'ATK-Mohun Bagan Private Limited' with five board members -- ATK co-owner Utsav Parekh, the iconic Mohun Bagan duo of Srinjoy Bose and Debashish Dutta, and two other members -- Gautam Ray and Sanjeev Mehra, as reported by GOAL.

Afterwards, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly was also included on the board members with principal owner Sanjeev Goenka.

"My pronams to the many legends who have over decades contributed to the great legacy that Mohun Bagan is. I seek their blessings on this new journey. Mohun Bagan has been close to my heart since childhood," Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, Principal Owner ATK Mohun Bagan Private Limited said.

"I have had the honour to watch the Green and Maroon play some of their best football. We respect the legacy and have retained the same jersey which generations down the line have embraced, adored and loved. My dream is to establish ATK Mohun Bagan as a world-class team which earns its place in the international circuit."

"We are indeed delighted that the Board of ATK Mohun Bagan has agreed to keep the colour green and maroon and the ' Pal Tola Nauka ' image as the house colour and the mnemonic of the new avatar of Mohun Bagan. These have been the heartbeat of millions of ardent football followers spread all across the globe," Directors of ATK Mohun Bagan Private Limited, Srinjoy Bose and Mr Debashis Dutta, said.

"The spirit of sports and camaraderie lives on. We have utmost faith and confidence that this entity under the able guidance of the board will carry forward the 131 years of Legacy and Heritage which will resonate in the global arena of Football. In one sentence this avtaar will be glorius past vibrant future."

Sourav Ganguly, co-owner ATK Mohun Bagan Private Limited, also expressed his thoughts on the matter and said: "I salute the coming together of ATK and Mohun Bagan. Together the brand name ATK Mohun Bagan will create history."