ISL 2021: ATK Mohun Bagan part ways with head coach Antonio Habas after poor start to season

Free-spending Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK Mohun Bagan have decided to part ways with their head coach Antonio Lopes, who resigned last night after a poor start to the ISL 2021 campaign. Habas's side currently sits in sixth place on the standing having collected a paltry 8 points after 6 games.

Having won their first two games of the season, including an astounding 3-0 win over local rivals East Bengal in the famed Kolkata Derby, ATK Mohun Bagan are winless in their past four games.

It all went wrong after Habas' side lost 1-5 to defending champions Mumbai City FC, and Habas has taken the responsibility for his side poor showing in the ISL so far.

Having spent big on the likes of Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko and after retaining the services of Roy Krishna and David Williams, ATK Mohun Bagan fans were hoping that their team would go the distance this term, having lost the final to Mumbai City last season, but it wasn't to be.

In fact, now the Maroon Army will be hoping that interim coach Manuel Cascallana, who was the assistant to Habas, can steady the ship, and see the team through to the playoffs. That being said, knowing the ambitions of the ATK Mohun Bagan owners, they might have already begun looking for a replacement for Habas.

It's worth mentioning here that Habas had won the inaugural ISL season with ATK, before their merger with Mohun Bagan.

"Thank you for everything, Antonio Habas. We will remain grateful for your immense contributions!" read a tweet from ATK Mohun Bagan.

The decision comes after a 3-3 draw with Bengaluru FC which proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Habas.

Up next for ATK Mohun Bagan is a trip to the Fatorda Stadium where they will take on fellow strugglers NorthEast United FC on December 21.