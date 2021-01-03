ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for SCEB vs OFC at 5:00 PM IST

SCEB vs OFC Dream11 Team - Check Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC Dream11 Team Player List.

Struggling SC East Bengal will look to revamp their attack and secure their first win in the Indian Super League (ISL) when they face laggards Odisha FC behind closed doors on Sunday's first doubleheader.

SCEB have bolstered by the signing of Nigerian forward Bright Enobakhare and the battle between two bottom-rung teams of ISL 2020-21 will look to see who overpowers whom.

SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC Probable Starting XIs

SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder, Surchandra Singh, Scott Neville, Sehnaj Singh, Daniel Fox, Bikash Jairu, Matti Steinmann, Haobam Tomba Singh, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Mohammed Rafique

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Hendry Antonay, Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Gaurav Bora, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Marcelinho

SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC: Match Details

The match will be played on January 03, 2020, Sunday. It will start at 5:00 PM at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama, Goa. The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via Hotstar and Jio TV.

Squads:

SC East Bengal: Sankar Roy, Rafique Ali Sardar, Debjit Majumder, Mirshad Michu, Gurtej Singh, Daniel Fox, Anil Chawan, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Samad Mallick, Lalramchullova, Abhishek Ambekar, Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, C.K. Vineeth, N Rohen Singh, Harmanpreeth Singh, Milan Singh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Irshad.

Odisha FC: Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawhmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung, Marcelo Pereira, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh.