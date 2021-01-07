ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for KBFC vs OFC at 7:30 PM IST

Matchday 10 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will see two struggling sides - Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC locking horns in the final match of the tenth game-week.

Kerala Blasters FC are currently on the ninth spot in the ISL 2020-21 standings, having earned six points from eight matches. They have one win, three draws, and four losses so far.

As for Odisha FC, they are placed at the bottom of the ISL points table with six losses and two draws so far. They have only two points in their tally and are in search of their first victory.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC Probable Starting XIs

Kerala Blasters FC: Albino Gomes (GK), Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Sandeep Singh, Jessel Carneiro (c), Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Facundo Pereyra, Lalthathanga Khawlring, Jordan Murray

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor (C), Jacob Tratt, Hendry Antonay, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Gaurav Bora, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC: Match Details

The match will be played on January 07, 2021, Thursday. It will start at 7:30 PM at GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via Hotstar and Jio TV.

Squads:

Kerala Blasters FC: Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan

Odisha FC: Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawhmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung, Marcelo Pereira, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh.