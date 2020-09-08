Headlines

Sports

Sports

ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC 'sign and seal' deal with former LaLiga midfielder Lluis Sastre

Spanish midfielder Lluis Sastre has signed a deal with Hyderabad FC for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 08, 2020, 10:45 PM IST

Spanish midfielder Lluis Sastre has signed a deal with Hyderabad FC for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The 34-year-old former LaLiga Medio joins from Cypriot side AEK Larnaca and has penned a one-year deal till the end of the 2020-21 season.

"I am very happy and excited to be able to play for Hyderabad FC in this season of the ISL. I have heard a lot of good things and I am already looking forward to starting training and meeting my teammates and the coach and working towards our goals," said Sastre who becomes the third new foreign signing for the season after Joao Victor and Joel Chianese.

Hyderabad FC Head Coach Manolo Marquez has followed Sastre's career closely and is confident about the qualities he will bring in to the squad. "He's a central midfielder with a lot of quality and likes to arrive in the rival box too. Technically, he is a fantastic player and has played for FC Barcelona's B team.

"He has always been an important player in all the teams that he has played for. We expect not just good football from Lluis, but experience and leadership will also be some of the things that he will bring to HFC," said Marquez.

A product of the famed La Masia academy, Sastre featured for FC Barcelona's youth teams including a two-year stint with FC Barcelona B (2005-07).

His impressive performances in the Segunda B saw him being signed by Real Zaragoza from where he joined SD Huesca on loan initially before making a permanent move after a promotion clinching season. He spent the next four years in north-east Spain before moving to LaLiga side Real Valladolid in 2012.

Following a three-year spell with Valladolid, he moved to Leganes (2015-17), helping them to promotion to LaLiga, before achieving the same feat in his second spell with Huesca (2016-19). He made his first overseas move in 2018-19 when he joined Cypriot side AEK Larnaca helping them to a runner-up finish in his first season.

