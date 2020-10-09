ISL 2020-21: East Bengal appoints Robbie Fowler as head coach

Former Liverpool and England forward Robbie Fowler has been appointed as the new head coach of the East Bengal Football Club, the team's principal owner Hari Mohan Bangur confirmed on Friday.

Fowler has penned a two-year deal with the Red and Yellow brigade and will be leading the legendary Indian football club into their maiden voyage of Indian Super League (ISL).

"We have signed the contract last night (Thursday) and Robbie Fowler is expected to join the side directly in Goa within a week," Bangur, who has acquired a majority stake at East Bengal, quoted as saying by ESPN.

"As of now, we have offered him a two-year contract which could be extended in due course," he added.

Former Indian and EB skipper Rennedy Singh will be Fowler's deputy at the club as well.

"It could be Sporting Club East Bengal or Shree Cement East Bengal as per your interpretation. We as a corporate group cannot prefix 'Shree Cement' to East Bengal so we have decided the team as 'SCEB," the owner and managing director of Shree Cement Limited, who recently bought 76 percent stakes at EB, said.

"We are already short on preparation, and will start with a handicap. So he will assemble the squad as early as possible in Goa. We will look to make a competitive side," he further added.

Fowler, 45, last managed A-League side Brisbane Roar FC, guiding the side to the play-offs and fourth position in the league before the season was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 22 matches in charge, Fowler guided Brisbane Roar FC to 10 wins, five draws, and seven losses in what was his first full-time appointment as head coach since the end of his illustrious playing career.

In the 2011-12 season Fowler, a UEFA Pro Licence holder, was player-coach at Thailand club Muangthong United, helping the team to a third-place finish. He had also spent time as a mentor with Liverpool's academy and completed his UEFA Pro Licence in 2017.



A youth product of Liverpool, Fowler made his senior debut for Liverpool in 1993 and went on to play until 2001. In 2001, he moved to Leeds United where he had spent two seasons before joining Manchester City. Fowler returned to Anfield in 2006 and spent two more seasons at the club finishing as Liverpool's third-highest goalscorer with 183 goals in 369 games.



One of the most prolific goalscorers of his generation, Fowler is Premier League's all-time seventh highest goal scorer with 163 goals to his name. Fowler later also played for Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers in England before moving to Australia where he turned out for North Queensland Fury and Perth Glory.



For England, Fowler scored seven goals in 26 matches and was included in the Three Lions' squads for Euro 1996, Euro 2000, and the 2002 World Cup.



Coaching staff: Head coach: Robbie Fowler; Assistant coach: Anthony Grant; Set piece coach Terence McPhillips; Goalkeeping coach: Robert Mimms; Sports Scientist: Jack Inman; Physiotherapist: Michael Harding; Analyst: Joseph Walmsley; Indian assistant coach: Renedy Singh.