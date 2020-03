ISL 2019-20 play-off, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for CFC vs FCG today

Chennaiyin FC will host mini-revival of sorts FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Both sides will be looking to perform well in the first leg of the play-offs.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: My Dream11 Team

Goal-keeper: M Nawaz

Defenders: M Saighani, J Lalrinzuala, M Fall, C Pena

Midfielders: E Vanspaul, H Boumous, B Fernandes, L Rodrigues

Forwards: N Valskis, F Corominas

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Probable Playing 11

Chennaiyin FC: Karanjit Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Masih Saighani, Deepak Tangri, Laldinliana Renthlei, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Dragos Firtulescu, Andre Schembri, Rahim Ali.

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Chinglensana Singh, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia, Seiminlen Doungel, Jackichand Singh, Hugo Boumous, Ferran Corominas.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Match details

The match will be played on February 29, 2020, Thursday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.