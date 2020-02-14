ISL 2019-20, Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for ODS vs NEUFC

ODS vs NEUFC Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 Team Player List, ODS Dream11 Team Player List, NEUFC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online, Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC Head to Head.

Odisha FC will look to top the table when they take on host NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Odisha will hope to qualify for the playoffs while the visitors are already out of the race.

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC: My Dream11 Team

S Roy, C Javier, N Das, S Sarangi, R Pradhan, X Hernandez, J Mawhmingthanga, N Sekar, J Leudo, A Santana, A Gyan

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC: Probable Playing 11

Odisha FC: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Carlos Javier, Narayan Das, Marcos Tebar, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Xisco Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Manuel Onwu.

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Rakesh Pradhan, Kai Heerings, Wayne Vaz, Reagan Singh, Milan Singh, Jose Leudo, Redeem Tlang, Federico Gallego, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Andy Keogh.

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC: Match details

The match will be played on February 14, 2020, Wednesday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.