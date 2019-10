ISL 2019-20, NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for NUFC vs ODS

NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC will look to seek their first win of the Hero Indian Super League season. They will lock horns at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Saturday.

While NorthEast United started their campaign with a goalless draw against Bengaluru FC, Odisha FC suffered a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Jamshedpur FC.

NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: My Dream11 Team

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury; Reagan Singh, Carlos Delgado, Mislav Komorski, Rakesh Pradhan; Vinit Rai, Lalthathanga Khawlhring; Martin Chaves, Xisco Hernandez, Nikhil Kadam; Asamoah Gyan.

NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: Probable Playing 11

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury; Reagan Singh, Kai Heerings, Mislav Komorski, Rakesh Pradhan; Jose Leudo, Lalthathanga Khawlhring; Redeem Tlang, Martin Chaves, Nikhil Kadam; Asamoah Gyan.

Odisha FC: Francisco Dorronsoro; Shubham Sarangi, Rana Gharami, Carlos Delgado, Narayan Das; Marcos Tebar, Vinit Rai, Xisco Hernandez; Nanda Kumar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Aridane Santana.

NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: Match details

The match will be played on October 26, 2019, Saturday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.