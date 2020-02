ISL 2019-20, NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for NEU vs CFC today

Chennaiyin FC is set to take on NorthEast United FC tonight in the Indian Super League (ISL).

The Chennai side are favorites to secure the win tonight against an inconsistent NorthEast side.

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: S Roy

Defenders: J Lalrinzuala, E Sabia, L Goian, R Pradhan

Midfielders: R Crivellaro, L Chhangte, A Thapa,

Forwards: N Valskis, M Chaves, A Gyan

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: Probable Playing 11

Chennaiyin FC: Karanjit Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Masih Saighani, Deepak Tangri, Laldinliana Renthlei, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Dragos Firtulescu, Andre Schembri, Rahim Ali

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy (GK), Nim Dorjee, Kai Heerings, Wayne Vaz, Reagan Singh, Lalengmawia, Simon Lundevall, Ninthoi, Jose Leudo, Andrew Keogh, Martin Chaves.

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: Match details

The match will be played on February 24, 2020, Tuesday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.