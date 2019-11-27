Headlines

ISL 2019-20, Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for MUM vs NEUFC

MUM vs NEUFC Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 Team Player List, MUM Dream11 Team Player List, NEUFC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online, Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Head to Head.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2019, 05:44 PM IST

NorthEast United are unbeaten in their opening four matches of the Indian Super League (ISL) with two wins and two draws under their belt and will be looking to stay unbeaten tonight as well.

Mumbai City FC, however, will be looking get their second win in the ISL season after managing to secure only one from their opening four games.

 

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: My Dream11 Team 

Goalkeeper: S Roy

Defenders: Golui, Chakrabarti, Reagan-Singh, Pradhan

Midfielders: R Fernandes, J Leudo, Bipin-Singh

Forwards: A Gyan, R Tlang, M Larbi

 

 

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: Probable Playing 11

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Pratik Chaudhari, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Souvik Chakrabarti, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Machado, Serge Kevyn, Mohamed Larbi, Amine Chermiti

NorthEast United FC: Subhashish Roy, Reagan Singh, Mislav Komorski, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Jose Leudo, Milan Singh, Redeem Tlang, Panagiotis Triadis, Martin Chaves, Asamoah Gyan

 

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: Match details

The match will be played on November 17, 2019, Wednesday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

