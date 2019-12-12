ISL 2019-20: Match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC postponed due unrest in Guwahati over CAB

As protest continues to take place in Assam over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC has also been postponed. The match was to be played at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Thursday (12 December).

The ISL in a statement said: "Due to the ongoing unrest in Guwahati, the match 37 between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC has been postponed until further notice. The League has been in consultation with the concerned authorities over the past 48 hours to determine the best course of action."

"The safety of fans, players and League staff is of paramount importance, which has led to this decision. Further information regarding the match will be conveyed in due course".

With the team already present in the state, the law enforcing authorities have asked Chennayin FC not to venture outside the team hotel. Owen Coyle and his team will have to stay put in their rooms until the situation improves, Sportstar reported.

As per their schedule, the team was to fly out on Friday evening, however, now they will remain locked up till authorities offer them a safe passage out.