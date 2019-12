ISL 2019-20, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for KBFC vs JFC

Kerala Blasters will be locking horns with Jamshedpur FC in tonight's Hero Indian Super League clash.

Going into tonight's clash, both teams will be looking for a win and for all three points.

Jamshedpur FC vs Karela Blasters: My Dream11 Team

S Paul, Tiri, R Gurung, M Rakip, J Carneiro, M Moura, S Cidoncha, F M Luna, S A Samad, S Castel, F Choudhary

Jamshedpur FC vs Karela Blasters: Probable Playing 11

Kerala Blasters: TP Rehenesh (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Vlatko Drobarov, Jeakson Singh, Sergio Cidoncha, Rahul KP, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Messi Bouli, Sahal Abdul Samad

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri, Joyner Lourenco, Memo Moura, Jitendra Singh, Narender Gahlot, Aitor Monroy, Robin Gurung, Mobashir Rahman, Farukh Choudhary, CK Vineeth

Jamshedpur FC vs Karela Blasters: Match details

The match will be played on December 13, 2019, Sunday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.