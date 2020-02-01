ISL 2019-20, Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for KBFC vs CFC

Kerala Blasters FC welcomes Chennaiyin FC to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Saturday in the Indian Super League.

The side from Chennai are coming into this tie on the back of an excellent run of form, winning all three of their previous matches in the league.

The home side, on the other hand, can still make it into the top four of the tournament and will be looking for a win tonight as well.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC: My Dream11 Team

T Rehenesh, E Sabia, L Goian, J Carneiro, M Rakip, R Crivellaro, L Chhangte, S Cidoncha, Seityasen-Singh, N Valskis, B Ogbeche

Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Probable Playing 11

Kerala Blasters FC: TP Rehenesh, Mohammad Rakip, Raju Gaikwad, Abdul Hakku, Jessel Carneiro, Moustapha Gning, Sergio Cidoncha, Halicharan Narzary, Seityasen Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Messi Bouli

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Andre Schembri, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis

Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Match details

The match will be played on February 1, 2020, Saturday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.