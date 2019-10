ISL 2019-20, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for JFC vs ODS

Jamshedpur FC welcomes newcomers Odisha FC in the third match of Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 on Tuesday at the Tata Sports Complex.

While the home side will be confident going into the tie, Odisha FC will definitely be looking to kick start their campaign on a positive in their debut match.

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: My Dream11 Team

Marcos Tebar, Memo Moura, Xisco Hernandez (C), Tiri, Keegan Pereira, Narayan Das, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Subrata Paul (WK), CK Vineeth (VC), Aridane Santana and Farukh Choudhary.

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Probable Playing 11

Jamshedpur FC Playing XI: Subrata Paul (GK), Jitendra Singh, Narender Gehlot, Tiri, Bikash Jairu, Memo, Aitor Monroy, Isaac Vanmalsawma, CK Vineeth, Sergio Castel, Piti.

Odisha FC Playing XI: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Gaurav Bora, Diawandou Diagne, Vinit Rai, Xisco Hernandez, Nandakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Aridane Santana

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Match details

The match will be played on October 22, 2019, Tuesday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Tata Sports Complex.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.