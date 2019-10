ISL 2019-20, Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for JFC vs HYD

Jamshedpur FC will look to win twice in a row when they host a depleted Hyderabad FC in the ISL clash on Tuesday.

The visitors, playing their debut season, come into the match on the back of a 0-5 drubbing at the hands of ATK. As for Jamshedpur, they had a 2-1 win against Odisha FC.

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: My Dream11 Team

Kamaljit Singh (GK), Gurtej Singh, K Pereira, Tiri (VC), J Lourenco, M L Pereira, L Ralta, A Monroy, A Khan, S Castel (C) and F Choudhary.

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Probable Playing 11

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri, Joyner Lourenco, Memo, Keegan Pereira, Aniket Jadhav, Noe Acosta, Robin Gurung, Farukh Choudhary, Piti, Sergio Castel.

Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Sahil Panwar, Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Asish Rai, Nikhil Poojary, Marko Stankovic, Adil Khan, Nikhil Poojary, Marcelo Pereira, Robin Singh.

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Match details

The match will be played on October 29, 2019, Tuesday. It will start at 7:30 PM at JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.