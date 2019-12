ISL 2019-20, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for JFC vs CFC

In match number 35 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019 edition, Jamshedpur FC will be up against Chennaiyin FC at their home turf.

While JFC are in the top four, in the fourth place, Chennaiyin FC are languishing at the ninth-place. So far, the two-time champions have a solitary win, three defeats and twin draws.

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: My Dream11 Team

Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri, Joyner Lourenco, Memo Moura, Keegan Pereira, Edwin Vanspaul, Tondonba Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Sergio Castel.

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Probable Playing 11

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri, Joyner Lourenco, Memo Moura, Keegan Pereira, Aniket Jadhav, Aitor Monroy, Robin Gurung, Farukh Choudhary, Piti, Sergio Castel

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Edwin Vanspaul, Tondonba Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Thoi Singh, Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Match details

The match will be played on December 9, 2019, Monday. It will start at 7:30 PM at JRD Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.