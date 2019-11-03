Trending#

ISL 2019-20, Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for JAM vs BEN

BEN vs JAM Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Team Player List, BEN Dream11 Team Player List, JAM Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online, Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Head to Head.


Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC

Updated: Nov 3, 2019, 04:06 PM IST

Inform Jamshedpur FC will lock horns with defending champions Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 later on tonight.

The home side has played some fantastic football in their first two matches, winning both the games by comfortable margins. Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC are currently sitting at the lower half of the table after drawing both of their opening two matches. 

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: My Dream11 Team 

Paul, Tiri, Bheke, Nishu-Kumar, Udanta-Singh, Luna, Delgado, Monroy, Chhetri, Choudhary, Castel 

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Probable Playing 11

Bengaluru FC Playing XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan Gonzalez, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Raphael Augusto, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Manuel Onwu

Jamshedpur FC Playing XI: Subrata Paul, Robin Gurung, Memo, Tiri, Keegan Pereira, Aitor Monroy, Mobashir Rahman, Piti, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Farukh Chaudhary, Sergio Castel

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Match details

The match will be played on November 3, 2019, Sunday. It will start at 7:30 PM at JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur. 

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

