ISL 2019-20, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for JFC vs ATK today

JFC vs ATK Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Dream11 Team Player List, JFC Dream11 Team Player List, ATK Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Head to Head.

Jamshedpur FC welcomes newcomers ATK in the third match of Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 on Sunday at the Tata Sports Complex.

The Kolkata side will be looking to regain their spot as the league leaders with a win away from home against a side that has only one win in their past eight matches in the tournament.



Jamshedpur FC vs ATK: My Dream11 Team

A Bhattacharya, P Kotal, P Das, Tiri, F Javi-Hernandez, M Soosairaj, F M Luna, A Monroy, R Krishna, D Williams, S Castel

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK: Probable Playing 11

Jamshedpur FC Playing XI: Subrata Pal (GK), Joyner Lourenco, Memo, Narender Gahlot, Bikash Jairu, Aitor Monroy, Noe Acosta, Amarjit-Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Sergio Castel, David Grande.

ATK Playing XI: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Pritam Kotal, Sumit Rathi, Agustin Garcia-Iniguez, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj, Mandi Sosa, Javi Hernandez, Jayesh Rane, David Williams, Roy Krishna.

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK: Match details

The match will be played on February 2, 2020, Sunday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Tata Sports Complex.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.