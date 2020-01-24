ISL 2019-20, Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for HFC vs MCFC

HFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Team Player List, HFC Dream11 Team Player List, MCFC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online, Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC Head to Head.

The visitors are chasing a top-four spot as they sit fifth on the table with 19 points from 13 matches. They have a game in hand with Odisha and can move to fourth place with a win against the bottom-placed Hyderabad.

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC: My Dream11 Team

Amrinder Singh (GK), Sarthak Golui, Mato Grgic, Matthew Kilgallon, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Machado, Adil Khan, Marcelo Pereira, Modou Sougou, Mohamed Larbi, Bobo.

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC: Probable Playing 11

Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh, Gurtej Singh, Matthew Kilgallon, Dimple Bhagat, Ashish Rai, Nestor Gordillo, Adil Ahmed Khan, Marcelinho, Nikhil Poojari, Rohit Kumar, Bobo Striker.

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Sarthak Golui, Pratik Chowdhary, Subashish Bose, Mato Grgic, Rowllin Borges, Modou Sougou, Mohamed Larbi, Diego Carlos, Sourav Das, Amine Chermiti

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC: Match details

The match will be played on January 24, 2020, Friday. It will start at 7:30 PM at GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.