ISL 2019-20, Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for HYD vs CFC

Two struggling sides - Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC - will be up against each other in the Indian Super League on Friday.

While Hyderabad is at the bottom of the table with five points from 11 matches, Chennaiyin are placed a spot above Hyderabad with nine points from 10 games.

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: My Dream11 Team

Vishal Kaith, Eli Sabia, Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Marko Stankovic, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Marcelinho, Nerijus Valskis, D R da Silva (Bobo).

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Probable Playing 11

Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Asish Rai, Matthew Kilgallon, Adil Khan, Sahil Panwar, Ajay Chhetri, Marko Stankovic, Nestor Gordillo, Nikhil Poojary, Marcelinho, Bobo

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Masih Saighani, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Dragos Firtulescu, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Match details

The match will be played on January 10, 2020, Friday. It will start at 7:30 PM at GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.