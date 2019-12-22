ISL 2019-20, FC Goa vs Odisha FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for FCG vs ODS

FC Goa take on Odisha in Indian Super League 6 match on Sunday (December 22) at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

While Sergio Lobera's men look to go back to the top of the ISL standings, Odisha, too, come into this one with a win under their belt, after beating Hyderabad FC 3-2 in their last game.

FC Goa vs Odisha FC: My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Francisco Dorronsoro

Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Aibanbha Dohling, Rana Gharamim, Mohammad Sajid Dhot

Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Marcos Tebar, Vinit Rai, Nandhakumar Sekar

Forwards: Aridane Santana, Manvir Singh

FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Probable Playing 11

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Desai, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Jackichand Singh, Hugo Boumous, Brandon Fernandes, Ferran Corominas

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Diawandou Diagne, Carlos Delgado, Narayan Das, Marcos Tebar, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Xisco Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Aridane Santana.

FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Match details

The match will be played on December 22, 2019, Sunday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.