ISL 2019-20, FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for FCG vs MCFC

FC Goa will look to extend their winning run as they fight for pole position when they host Mumbai City FC in a Hero Indian Super League (ISL) match.

While FC Goa head into the fixture on the back of three successive wins, Mumbai are unbeaten in their last four matches and their most recent outing was a 2-1 win against Jamshedpur FC.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Mohammad Nawaz

Defenders: Mato Grgic, Sarthak Golui, Carlos Pena, Mourtada Fall

Midfielders: Brandon Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh

Forwards: Ferran Corominas, Mohamed Larbi, Modou Sougou

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Probable Playing 11

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Dessai, Seriton Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Edu Bedia, Manvir Singh, Jackichand Singh, Ferran Corominas.

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Mato Grgic, Rowllin Borges, Paulo Machado, Modou Sougou, Mohamed Larbi, Bipin Singh, Diego Carlos

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Match details

The match will be played on February 12, 2020, Wednesday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.