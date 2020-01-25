ISL 2019-20, FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for FCG vs KBFC
FC Goa host Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League's 67th match. The two last met on 1 December.
FC Goa had the chance to go on top of the table when they played ATK in their last game, but it was the 2 time-champions who came out on top with a 2-0 victory.
As for Kerala, they went down fighting 3-2 in the last game against Jamshedpur.
FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC: My Dream11 Team
Mohamed Nawaz (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Sahal Abdul Samad, Halicharan Nazary, Brandon Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Ferran Corominas, Messi Bouli.
FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC: Probable Playing 11
FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lenny Rodrigues, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Ferran Corominas
Kerala Blasters FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Jairo Rodrigues, Raju Gaikwad, Mouhamadou Gning, Jessel Carneiro, Halicharan Narzary, Sergio Cidoncha, Messi Bouli, Sahal Abdul Samad, Bartholomew Ogbeche.
FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC: Match details
The match will be played on January 25, 2020, Saturday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Fatorda Stadium in Goa.
The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.