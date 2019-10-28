ISL 2019-20, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for FCG vs BFC

FC Goa have started their 2019 campaign of the Hero Indian Super League on a very positive note so far. After their 3-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC, the Goa side will be hoping to get another win tonight.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, will be hoping for a better result than their previous match against NorthEast United.

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: My Dream11 Team

Nawaz, Pena, Beke, Nishu-Kumar, Doungel, Augusto, Fernandes, Delgado, Paartalu, Corominas, Chhetri

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Probable Playing 11

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Desai, Ahmed Jahouh, Seiminlen Doungel, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Lenny Rodrigues, Coro

Bengaluru FC: Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandu, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Juanan, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Manuel Onwu, Raphael Augusto, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Match details

The match will be played on October 28, 2019, Monday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.