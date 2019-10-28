Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

ISL 2019-20, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for FCG vs BFC

FCG vs BFC Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Team Player List, FCG Dream11 Team Player List, BFC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Head to Head.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webedesk |Updated: Oct 28, 2019, 04:18 PM IST

ISL 2019-20, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for FCG vs BFC

FC Goa have started their 2019 campaign of the Hero Indian Super League on a very positive note so far. After their 3-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC, the Goa side will be hoping to get another win tonight. 

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, will be hoping for a better result than their previous match against NorthEast United.  

 

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: My Dream11 Team 

Nawaz, Pena, Beke, Nishu-Kumar, Doungel, Augusto, Fernandes, Delgado, Paartalu, Corominas, Chhetri

 

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Probable Playing 11

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Desai, Ahmed Jahouh, Seiminlen Doungel, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Lenny Rodrigues, Coro

Bengaluru FC: Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandu, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Juanan, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Manuel Onwu, Raphael Augusto, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan

 

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Match details

The match will be played on October 28, 2019, Monday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.