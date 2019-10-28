ISL 2019-20, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for FCG vs BFC

FC Goa have started their 2019 campaign of the Hero Indian Super League on a very positive note so far. After their 3-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC, the Goa side will be hoping to get another win tonight.
Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, will be hoping for a better result than their previous match against NorthEast United.
FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Desai, Ahmed Jahouh, Seiminlen Doungel, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Lenny Rodrigues, Coro
Bengaluru FC: Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandu, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Juanan, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Manuel Onwu, Raphael Augusto, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan
The match will be played on October 28, 2019, Monday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.
The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.