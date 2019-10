ISL 2019-20, Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for CFC vs MCFC

Chennaiyin FC take on Mumbai City FC in the city of Chennai on Sunday.

While Chennai started with a 0-3 away defeat to FC Goa, the Islanders are brimming with confidence after a tough away win at Kochi in their season opener against Kerala Blasters FC.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: My Dream11 Team

Amrinder Singh, Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian, S Chakrabarty, Subhashish Bose, Anirudh Thapa, Rowlin Borges, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Modou Sougou, Amine Chermiti, Jeje Lalpekhlua.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Probable Playing 11

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Sarthak Golui, Mato Grgic, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Subhasish Bose, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Serge Kevyn, Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou, Paulo Machado

Chennaiyin FC: Karanjit, Mailson Alves, Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Tondonba, Herd, Augusto, Anirudh Thapa, CK Vineeth, Issac Vanmalsawma, Jeje Lalpekhlua.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Match details

The match will be played on October 27, 2019, Sunday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.