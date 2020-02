ISL 2019-20, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for CFC vs BFC

Chennaiyin FC will host Bengaluru FC in the 75th match of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The last time, it was Bengaluru FC who came out on the top, winning 3-0 against Chennai.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh

Defenders: Lucian Goian, Juanan, Rahul Bheke

Midfielders: Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu

Forwards: Nerijus Valskis, Andre Schembri, Sunil Chhetri

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: Probable Playing 11

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Sunil Chhetri (C), Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Edwin Vanspaul, Tondonba Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Thoi Singh, Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: Match details

The match will be played on February 9, 2020, Sunday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Marina Stadium, Chennai.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.