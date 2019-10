ISL 2019-20, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for CFC vs ATK

Two former ISL champs - Chennaiyin FC and ATK - will pit against each other at the Marina Arena in Chennai on Wednesday.

While the Kolkata team is coming off a 5-0 thrashing of Hyderabad FC at home on Friday last, Chennaiyin FC, to its credit, bounced back from 0-3 hammering at the hands of FC Goa in the opener, to pick up its first point courtesy a goalless draw against Mumbai City FC.

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK: My Dream11 Team

Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Eli Sabia, L Goian, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Thoi-Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Edu Garcia, Carl McHugh, David Williams (C), Roy Krishna (VC).

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK: Probable Playing 11

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Tondonba Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Anirudh Thapa, Dragos Firtulescu, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Nerijus Valskis.

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Agustin Iniguez, Prabir Das, Pronay Halder, Jayesh Rane, Edu Garcia, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna.

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK: Match details

The match will be played on October 30, 2019, Wednesday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.