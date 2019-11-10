ISL 2019-20, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for BFC vs CFC

Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC will be aiming for their first win of the season.

The champions of the last two editions of Hero ISL have not been at their best this time around.

While Bengaluru are eighth on the table having played three draws, Chennaiyin are rock bottom with just one draw to show for from three matches.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: My Dream11 Team

Vishal Kaith, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Udanta Singh (vice-captain), Lallianzuala Chhangte, Dimas, Rafael Crivellaro, Sunil Chhetri (captain), N Valskis.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Probable Playing 11

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Edwin Vanspaul, Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian, Tondonba Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Dhanapal Ganesh, Dragos Firtulescu, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Juanan, Muhammed Kuruniyan, Rahul Bheke, Dimas Delgado, Harmanjot Khabra, Sunil Chettri, Raphael Augusto, Kumam Udanta-Singh, Manuel Onwu.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Match details

The match will be played on November 10, 2019, Sunday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.