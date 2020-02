ISL 2019-20, ATK vs Odisha FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for ATK vs ODS

NorthEast United host Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League tonight. The home side are desperate for a win and are winless in their last nine matches.

Meanwhile, the visitors will also be looking to win as well and have failed to win any of their last three matches.

ATK vs Odisha FC: My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharya

Defenders: Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal

Midfielders: Xisco Hernandez, Marcos Tebar, Edu Garcia, Micheal Soosairaj

Forwards: Manuel Onwu, Roy Krishna

ATK vs Odisha FC: Probable Playing 11

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Agustin Iniguez, Prabir Das, Pronay Halder, Jayesh Rane, Edu Garcia, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna

Odisha FC: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Gaurav Bora, Shubham Sarangi, Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Nandhakumar Sekar, Vinit Rai, Xisco Hernandez, Marcos Tebar, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Michael Onwu

ATK vs Odisha FC: Match details

The match will be played on February 8, 2020, Saturday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.