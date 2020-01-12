ISL 2019-20, ATK vs Kerala Blasters Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for ATK vs KBFC

ATK aim to level points with top-ranked FC Goa when they host Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL).

While ATK are currently placed third on the points table with 21 points from 11 games, KBFC - who have been struggling - are on the eighth spot with 11 points.

ATK vs Kerala Blasters: My Dream11 Team

Arindam Bhattacharya, Pritam Kotal, Das, Carneiro, Hernandez, Soosairaj, Garcia, Jeakson Singh, Roy Krishna, Messi Bouli, Ogbeche.

ATK vs Kerala Blasters: Probable Playing 11

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Pritam Kotal, Agustin Iniguez, Prabir Das, Sumit Rathi, Armando Sosa Pena, Jayesh Rane, Javier Hernandez, Michael Soosairaj, Edu Garcia, Roy Krishna

Kerala Blasters FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Jessel Carneiro, Vlatko Drobarov, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mouhamadou Gning, Seityasen Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Jeakson Singh, Messi Bouli, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

ATK vs Kerala Blasters: Match details

The match will be played on January 12, 2020, Sunday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.