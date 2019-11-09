ISL 2019-20, ATK vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for ATK vs JAM
ATK vs Jamshedpur FC
Written By
Edited By
Snehadri Sarkar
Source
DNA webdesk
ATK will lock horns with Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 later on tonight.
The home side so far did not have the best of starts to their campaign but will definitely be hoping to secure a victory. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC are still unbeaten in the league and will be hoping to keep it that way tonight as well.
ATK vs Jamshedpur FC: My Dream11 Team
Goal-keeper: Subrata Pal
Defenders: Robin Gurung, Memo, Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika
Midfielders: Mobashir Rahman, Piti, Carl McHugh
Forwards: Sergio Castel, David Williams, Roy Krishna
ATK vs Jamshedpur FC: Probable Playing 11
ATK FC Playing XI: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Pritam Kotal, Agus Garcia, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Carl McHugh, Pranoy Halder, Edu Garcia, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna
Jamshedpur FC Playing XI: Subrata Pal (GK), Robin Gurung, Mobashir Rahman, Tiri, Keegan Pereira, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Memo, Aitor Monroy, Piti, Farukh Choudhary, Sergio Castel
ATK vs Jamshedpur FC: Match details
The match will be played on November 9, 2019, Saturday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.
The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.