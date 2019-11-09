Trending#

ISL 2019-20, ATK vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for ATK vs JAM

ATK vs JAM Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, ATK vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Team Player List, ATK Dream11 Team Player List, JAM Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online, ATK vs Jamshedpur FC Head to Head.


ATK vs Jamshedpur FC

Snehadri Sarkar

DNA webdesk

Updated: Nov 9, 2019, 12:52 PM IST

ATK will lock horns with Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 later on tonight.

The home side so far did not have the best of starts to their campaign but will definitely be hoping to secure a victory. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC are still unbeaten in the league and will be hoping to keep it that way tonight as well. 

ATK vs Jamshedpur FC: My Dream11 Team 

Goal-keeper: Subrata Pal

Defenders: Robin Gurung, Memo, Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika

Midfielders: Mobashir Rahman, Piti, Carl McHugh

Forwards: Sergio Castel, David Williams, Roy Krishna 

ATK vs Jamshedpur FC: Probable Playing 11

ATK FC Playing XI: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Pritam Kotal, Agus Garcia, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Carl McHugh, Pranoy Halder, Edu Garcia, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna

Jamshedpur FC Playing XI: Subrata Pal (GK), Robin Gurung, Mobashir Rahman, Tiri, Keegan Pereira, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Memo, Aitor Monroy, Piti, Farukh Choudhary, Sergio Castel

ATK vs Jamshedpur FC: Match details

The match will be played on November 9, 2019, Saturday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. 

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

