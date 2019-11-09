ISL 2019-20, ATK vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for ATK vs JAM

ATK will lock horns with Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 later on tonight.

The home side so far did not have the best of starts to their campaign but will definitely be hoping to secure a victory. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC are still unbeaten in the league and will be hoping to keep it that way tonight as well.

ATK vs Jamshedpur FC: My Dream11 Team

Goal-keeper: Subrata Pal

Defenders: Robin Gurung, Memo, Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika

Midfielders: Mobashir Rahman, Piti, Carl McHugh

Forwards: Sergio Castel, David Williams, Roy Krishna

ATK vs Jamshedpur FC: Probable Playing 11

ATK FC Playing XI: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Pritam Kotal, Agus Garcia, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Carl McHugh, Pranoy Halder, Edu Garcia, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna

Jamshedpur FC Playing XI: Subrata Pal (GK), Robin Gurung, Mobashir Rahman, Tiri, Keegan Pereira, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Memo, Aitor Monroy, Piti, Farukh Choudhary, Sergio Castel

ATK vs Jamshedpur FC: Match details

The match will be played on November 9, 2019, Saturday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.