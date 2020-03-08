ISL 2019-20, ATK vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for ATK vs BFC today

ATK vs BFC Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, ATK vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Team Player List, ATK Dream11 Team Player List, BFC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online, ATK vs Bengaluru FC Head to Head.

ATK will lock horns with Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 later on tonight.

The home side will be looking to bounce back quickly with a win after their loss in the last match 1-0 in the first leg. Meanwhile, Bengaluru have had a solid campaign season in both home and away games and have a slight advantage going into the 2nd leg.

ATK vs Bengaluru FC: My Dream11 Team

Goal-keeper: G Singh-Sandhu



Defenders: P Kotal, Juanan, Nishu-Kumar, H Khabra



Midfielders: A Sosa-Pena, E Garcia, D Delgado, E Paartalu



Forwards: R Krishna, D Williams

ATK vs Bengaluru FC: Probable Playing 11

ATK FC Playing XI: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Sumit Rathi, Pritam Kotal, John Johnson, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj, Armando Sosa, Jayesh Rane, Javi Hernandez, Roy Krishna, David Williams.

Bengaluru FC Playing XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Juanan Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ashique Kuruniyan, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Singh, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Deshorn Brown.

ATK vs Bengaluru FC: Match details

The match will be played on March 8, 2020, Sunday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.