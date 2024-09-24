Twitter
Ishan Kishan named in Rest of India squad for Irani Cup match vs Mumbai

Ishan Kishan is one of the two wicketkeepers to be picked in the squad along with Dhruv Jurel. Kishan's addition indicates his gradual return to contention for national selection after losing his BCCI annual central contract earlier this year.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 09:47 PM IST

Ishan Kishan named in Rest of India squad for Irani Cup match vs Mumbai
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday unveiled the Rest of India squad for the upcoming Irani Cup clash against the Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai, scheduled to be played at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Lucknow from October 1 to 5.

Ishan Kishan is one of the two wicketkeepers to be picked in the squad along with Dhruv Jurel. Kishan's addition indicates his gradual return to contention for national selection after losing his BCCI annual central contract earlier this year.

Jurel and pacer Yash Dayal are linked up with India's squad for the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur. However, BCCI will likely release them from the squad if they aren't named in the playing 11 which kicks off on September 27. Both players have been retained in India's unchanged 16-man squad for the Test.

BCCI has stated that Sarfaraz Khan will be released from the national squad if he does not secure a spot in the Test XI. Should this occur, he will represent Mumbai in the Irani Cup, where the team will be led by Ajinkya Rahane. It seems unlikely that Jurel, Dayal and Sarfaraz will feature in the Test match, especially with Rishabh Pant set to continue as the wicketkeeper-batter and KL Rahul favoured to maintain his place ahead of Sarfaraz.

"Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal have been selected in the Rest of India squad and their participation is subject to them not being involved in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur. The 2nd Test will begin from September 27. Sarfaraz Khan who has been retained in the Team India squad for the 2nd Test, will be released to represent the Mumbai team subject to him not being involved in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur," said BCCI in a statement on Tuesday.

The Rest of India squad will be captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad, with Abimanyu Easwaran serving as his deputy. The selection committee has opted for players who excelled in the recently concluded Duleep Trophy, including standout performers like Sai Sudharsan and Manav Suthar. Despite his impressive leadership in guiding India A to the Duleep Trophy victory, senior batter Mayank Agarwal has been overlooked from the squad.

Rest of India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Ricky Bhui, Shashwat Rawat, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)
 

 

