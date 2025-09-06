Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Is this the end for Lionel Messi? David Beckham drops bombshell on Argentina star’s future

Football icon David Beckham recently dropped intriguing hints about Lionel Messi’s future with the Argentina national team, offering a heartfelt message that has sparked widespread interest among fans worldwide.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 06, 2025, 07:34 PM IST

Is this the end for Lionel Messi? David Beckham drops bombshell on Argentina star’s future
In a heartfelt tribute that has sent shockwaves through the football world, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has seemingly hinted at the longevity of Lionel Messi’s international career, suggesting the Argentine superstar is not yet ready to retire. The message, posted on Instagram, comes after what many believed to be Messi’s last competitive match on home soil for Argentina, a convincing 3-0 victory over Venezuela.

Beckham's touching post featured a photo of a young Messi, paired with a recent one, and a caption that read, “A special night for a special person. Everything has been achieved but he still wants more, not for himself but for his country.” This sentiment directly addresses the swirling retirement speculation that has followed Messi, particularly given his age and a contract with Inter Miami that is set to expire at the end of the year.

Messi himself has contributed to the uncertainty, stating after the Venezuela match that his participation in the 2026 World Cup might not be "logical" at his age. However, he has not made a final decision, expressing his desire to take things "day by day, match by match."

Many have seen Beckham's public support and faith in Messi's ongoing aspirations as a potent refutation of the retirement rumours.  According to the Inter Miami co-owner, Messi has a deep-seated motivation that transcends individual honours and suggests a lifelong dedication to his country.  While the football community waits for Messi to make a final pronouncement, Beckham's "truth bomb" has given supporters optimism that the great forward will still play for his country for many years to come.

As Messi contemplates his next move, the footballing world remains united in celebrating a once-in-a-lifetime talent who has defined an era of the beautiful game.

