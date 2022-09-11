'Is tareeke se lafootas cricket kheloge': Javed Miandad slams Afghanistan for their on-field behavior against Pakistan

File Photo

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad has slammed Afghanistan's cricket team for their "bad behavior" during their Super Four match against the Men in Green. It should be mentioned that Afghanistan's pacer Fareed Ahmad and Pakistani batter Asif Ali were involved in a heated argument that led in a violent altercation.

If the players and on-field umpires had not intervened to halt both Asif and Fareed, the situation could have escalated. Pakistan won the game by one wicket after Naseem Shah hit two back-to-back sixes to seal the victory for his team.

The former batter told a YouTube channel named paktv.tv,' "Pakistan played well, but I'm disappointed with the team [Afghanistan] they defeated." Simply because their behavior is so awful these days. We included them because they used to practice in Pakistan. Just look at their language now. What is their age? Have they gone insane because they haven't played much cricket?

“Pakistan has been playing the game for 20 years now. They came here and learned the game. I’m the witness because I coached them. But I was baffled to see how they behaved as if they were superstars,” Miandad added.

"Your cricket is nothing, Miandad furster said. Learn how to play the game. Cricket has many different characteristics. Your game will improve if you are sincere, humble, and respectful to one another. Warna is tareeke se tum lafootas cricket kheloge."

Meanwhile, Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the 2022 Asia Cup final on September 11 at the Dubai International Stadium. Both teams have played some strong cricket throughout the tournament and will be hoping to overcome the last barrier and lift the prestigious trophy to be proclaimed Asian champions.

