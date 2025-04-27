Kavya Maran is a member of the prominent Maran family, celebrated for its vast business holdings. Her father, Kalanithi Maran, serves as the chairman and managing director of Sun Group, one of India's largest media conglomerates.

Kavya Maran, the CEO and co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), has emerged as one of the most recognisable figures within the Indian Premier League (IPL). She is often seen cheering and supporting her team from the stands in the IPL.

Who is Kavya Maran?

Born on August 6, 1992, in Chennai, Kavya Maran is a member of the prominent Maran family, celebrated for its vast business holdings. Her father, Kalanithi Maran, serves as the chairman and managing director of Sun Group, one of India's largest media conglomerates.

Kavya Maran's family background

Kavery Maran, Kavya's mother, holds the position of CEO at Sun TV Network and is known as one of India's highest-compensated female executives. In addition to their business interests, the family maintains a significant political presence, with her uncle, Dayanidhi Maran, actively involved in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party.

While her father, Kalanithi Maran, presides over a substantial financial empire, Kavya Maran's personal net worth is estimated at Rs 409 crore, according to various reports. The Maran family's combined wealth is reported to be Rs 19,000 crore, with Kalanithi Maran leading the Tamil Nadu IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List.

Kavya Maran's educational qualification and career

Kavya Maran completed her undergraduate studies at Stella Maris College in Chennai, followed by an MBA from Warwick Business School in the UK. Her educational background has been instrumental in equipping her for business leadership, particularly in managing the operations of SRH.

Since assuming leadership of the franchise in 2018, Kavya has been deeply engaged in its strategic decisions, auction planning, and overall team management. Her presence at IPL auctions and matches underscores her direct involvement in steering the team's progress within the league.

Kavya Maran's net worth

While the specifics of her ownership in Sunrisers Hyderabad remain private, it is widely known that the franchise is owned by Sun TV Network, which acquired it in 2012 for Rs 85.05 crore annually following the dissolution of the Deccan Chargers. As CEO and a key decision-maker, Kavya is central to the franchise's strategic direction.

Beyond her business commitments, Kavya Maran is known for her passion for cricket, often supporting SRH from the stands. Outside of her professional life, she is also reported to have a collection of luxury cars, reflecting her prominent lifestyle.

Kavya Maran's boyfriend

Kavya Maran is currently unmarried; however, recent speculation has linked her romantically with music composer Anirudh Ravichander, known for the hit song 'Why this Kolaveri Di?'. Anirudh Ravichander, reportedly the highest-paid singer and composer in India, commands a fee of Rs 10 crore per album. Anirudh Ravichander performed at the inaugural IPL 2025 event in Chennai's Chepauk stadium during the CSK versus Mumbai Indians match.

However, there has been no official confirmation of a relationship between him and Kavya Maran. Media reports indicate that Anirudh Ravichander's team has denied any romantic involvement.