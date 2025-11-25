Is Smriti Mandhana's wedding with Palash Muchhal called off or postponed? Here's what we know so far

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has sparked widespread curiosity by deleting all her wedding-related posts from Instagram, leaving fans wondering what's going on.

Indian women’s cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal were all set to tie the knot on November 23, in Sangli. The family had completed arrangements and planned the ceremonies, but the celebrations stopped suddenly on Sunday morning when Smriti’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, fell ill during breakfast.

Clips from the pre-wedding ceremonies were widely shared and adored across social media.

What seemed like a minor health issue quickly became serious, leading the family to rush him to a nearby hospital. Doctors are monitoring his condition closely. Smriti’s manager confirmed that she has postponed the wedding indefinitely as the cricketer decided to focus completely on her father’s health.

Smriti Mandhana's wedding with Palash Muchhal cancelled?

However, after the postponement, Smriti Mandhana removed all wedding-related posts from her Instagram account (@smriti_mandhana), shocking fans. Her manager, Tuhin Mishra, said the wedding will proceed only after her father's full recovery. However, without verified information, social media is filled with outlandish theories about the wedding's postponement.

Allegations of infidelity, supposed private chat screenshots, and rumors of a questionable past are circulating widely.

Meanwhile, Palash Muchhal's proposal to Smriti at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, where she won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 with India, is still available on his social media handle. He shared the special moment on November 21.

The couple and their families have requested privacy as they focus on the health and recovery of Srinivas Mandhana.