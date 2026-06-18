Is Portugal too dependent on Cristiano Ronaldo at FIFA World Cup 2026?

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the face of Portuguese football but questions are growing over his role at FIFA World Cup 2026. Following Portugal's underwhelming performance, the spotlight has turned to whether the veteran superstar is still the team's greatest asset or an emerging concern.

Portugal aimed for a full three points when they faced DR Congo in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026. After a 52-year absence, Congo returned to the grand stage, and on paper, they seemed outmatched by Portugal. However, matches are decided on the field, not just on statistics. Portugal took an early lead, but Congo managed to equalize, ending the first half at 1-1. They maintained that score throughout the second half, resulting in a draw.

For fans of Cristiano Ronaldo, it was a disappointing match as the football icon appeared to be a mere shadow of his former self. Unlike Lionel Messi, who kicked off the World Cup with a hat-trick against Algeria, Ronaldo was unable to score. He had minimal impact on the game and seldom had the ball at his feet. Rather than being Portugal’s primary asset, he seemed to be more of an afterthought.

There’s no denying his status as an all-time great, but even legends have their limits. At 41, Ronaldo, despite being one of the fittest athletes in the world, is not immune to the effects of aging. Expecting him to perform like his younger self is not only unrealistic; it borders on absurd. This raises an uncomfortable question: Is Ronaldo becoming a liability for Portugal in the FIFA World Cup?

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Former France striker Thierry Henry offered a candid perspective, suggesting that Ronaldo's movements may have hindered Portugal rather than aided them. He argued that Ronaldo should focus on creating opportunities for others instead of trying to score himself. Henry, who was part of the French team that won the World Cup in 1998, highlighted a moment in the second half when Ronaldo obstructed Bruno Fernandes' path while seeking a pass into the box.

"The team needs to score, not you need to score. Because he wants to score, he goes into the path of Bruno Fernandes. If you make that run here, you make the defender take a decision to crash the six-yard box. But because he wants to score, he goes into the path of Bruno Fernandes. If he goes into that six-yard box, you've been in that situation. You would have had to follow him, and then it would have been a tap-in for Bruno Fernandes. But because he wants to score, he goes into the path of the back pass. You see both players, and it's easier for you to defend. You saw the reaction of Bruno Fernandes behind, going like, let it roll, make a run, create space, so I can tap it in. It didn't happen," he said on Fox Sports.

Portugal still has time to determine how they wish to utilize Ronaldo, and the legendary player himself has an opportunity for redemption with two group matches remaining. They will next compete against Uzbekistan on June 23 and Colombia on June 28, according to IST. Finishing in the top two guarantees a spot in the Round of 32. The closest Ronaldo has come to clinching the World Cup was during a semifinal defeat to France in 2006 when he was just 21. Can he surpass that achievement at 41?

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