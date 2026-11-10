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Is Michael Carrick losing the Manchester United job? Club reportedly explores replacements

As per several online reports, Manchester United are reportedly considering parting ways with Michael Carrick and have begun looking at potential replacements for the job. Know in detail below.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 10, 2026, 06:23 PM IST

Is Michael Carrick losing the Manchester United job? Club reportedly explores replacements
Manchester United are reportedly preparing to part ways with Carrick. (Screengrab from viral video)
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Manchester United are making headlines for all the wrong reasons as the 20-time league champions are reportedly considering parting ways with head coach Michael Carrick. His position has come under pressure after a disappointing run of results, where Manchester United sit in 18th place in the league standings with just one win, five draws, and four losses in the 10 matches.

According to reports, ManU are reviewing Carrick's performance and are reportedly looking to relieve him of his duties after the November international break. Reports further state that the club has also finalised some of the potential replacements, and one of the front runners is former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino, who is currently in charge of the United States men's national team.

For those unversed, Pochettino has previously been linked with the Manchester United job and has experience managing in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann also in the frame

Apart from Pochettino, Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe and Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann are also in contention to become Manchester United's head coach.

Carrick remains hopeful despite draw against Aston Villa

Following the draw against Aston Villa, Michael Carrick spoke about his belief that ManU can still turn their season around and said, ''One hundred per cent. I think there's more than enough. Goals change games, and we've got to deal with it, and it's something we have to improve on drastically. But there's more than enough; we're just making it too difficult for ourselves at the moment in certain times. I'm quite clear with what direction the club needs to go in. We've just got to win games. Football is about moments; football is about what happens in both boxes in the end.''

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