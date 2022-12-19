Is Lionel Messi retiring after Argentina's FIFA World Cup win? Here's what the Golden Ball winner said

Lionel Messi kisses the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy

Lionel Messi on Sunday completed his legacy as soon as he laid his hands on the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy in Lusail, as Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw. The biggest question on everyone's minds is that will Messi retire after the World Cup victory.

Earlier, the Argentine skipper had hinted that the FIFA World Cup 2022 final against France would be a befitting end to his international career, no matter the outcome, however, Messi has had a change of heart, and shall continue to enthral football fans for some more time.

The Golden Ball winner at FIFA World Cup 2022 revealed that he will continue playing for Argentina, and is not ready to hang up his boots just yet.

"No, I'm not going to retiring from the Argentina national team. I want to continue playing as a champion," he told TyC Sports, as quoted by Goal.com. His U-turn came after Argentina prevailed over the defending champions France.

"I feel very happy, to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final," Messi had said to Argentine media last week, thus leading to a lot of anticipation and emotional reactions from fans from all over the world.

"It's many years for the next one and I don't think I'll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it's the best," Messi had said, however, much to the surprise of fans, he has decided to continue playing for Argentina, a decision welcomed by the Argentine head coach Lionel Scaloni.

"Messi should have a place in the next World Cup, we want him to continue. If he wants to keep playing, the '10' will always be ready for Lionel," said the World Cup-winning coach.